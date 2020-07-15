All apartments in Cobb County
5378 Springbrook Dr

5378 Springbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5378 Springbrook Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5378 Springbrook Dr have any available units?
5378 Springbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5378 Springbrook Dr have?
Some of 5378 Springbrook Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5378 Springbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5378 Springbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5378 Springbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5378 Springbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5378 Springbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 5378 Springbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5378 Springbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5378 Springbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5378 Springbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 5378 Springbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5378 Springbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 5378 Springbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5378 Springbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5378 Springbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5378 Springbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5378 Springbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
