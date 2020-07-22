All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
5347 Memorial Lane Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5347 Memorial Lane Southwest

5347 Memorial Lane · No Longer Available
5347 Memorial Lane, Cobb County, GA 30127

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Register for a self-showing and view Today! Copy link below for instructions

https://secure.rently.com/properties/632521

Come home to a charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Powder spring, where you can enjoy the Rocking Chair Front Porch, Fenced yard, open floor plan with great room and fireplace. Newly renovated kitchen and baths, 2 car garage.Nearby schools include, McEhearn High School. Good location close to downtown Powder Springs, Hwy 278, I-29. Quiet street and no HOA.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Locate the property and click the “Apply Now” button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant 18+ years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
• Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
• No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
• No open bankruptcies
• Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
• If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

No Section 8 accepted on this property.

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday – Friday 8:30a – 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 5347 Memorial Lane is currently being rented for $1250/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Available 8/15/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

