5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:44 PM

5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest

5320 Rolling Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Rolling Meadow Dr, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Traditional 3 bedroom and 2 and half bath home in McEachern Park Subdivision. Hardwood floors on the main level and an updated kitchen with stone backsplash, white cabinets, and a pantry. Private backyard and a large deck perfect for entertaining. Large owner s suite with trey ceilings and a garden tub and separate shower. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have any available units?
5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have?
Some of 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Rolling Meadow Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
