5316 Rolling Meadow Drive

Amenities

parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Well-Maintained Traditional Home with large private fenced lot. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the cozy living room - great for movie nights! Elegant family room with soaring ceilings, bay windows & plenty of natural light! Large secondary bedrooms, with vaulted ceilings. Master Suite w/ trey ceilings & walk-in closets. Formal Dining Room and Separate Living Room. Spacious fenced backyard is perfect for enjoying the crisp fall weather! Convenient to schools, shopping, parks, & more!