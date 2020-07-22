All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 AM

5316 Rolling Meadow Drive

5316 Rolling Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5316 Rolling Meadow Dr, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Well-Maintained Traditional Home with large private fenced lot. Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooks the cozy living room - great for movie nights! Elegant family room with soaring ceilings, bay windows & plenty of natural light! Large secondary bedrooms, with vaulted ceilings. Master Suite w/ trey ceilings & walk-in closets. Formal Dining Room and Separate Living Room. Spacious fenced backyard is perfect for enjoying the crisp fall weather! Convenient to schools, shopping, parks, & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have any available units?
5316 Rolling Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have?
Some of 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5316 Rolling Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 Rolling Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
