5269 Huntingford Ct.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

5269 Huntingford Ct

5269 Huntingford Court · (770) 410-4970
Location

5269 Huntingford Court, Cobb County, GA 30068

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Award Winning Walton High School! Beautiful 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath Modern Contemporary Totally Renovated! New Grand Kitchen w/ Over-sized Island & New S/S Appliances opens to Family Room, Dining Room & 2 Story Living Room. New Hardwood Floors, Tile & Carpet. New Updated Master Suite w/ State of the Art Master Bath. New HVAC Systems. New Exterior Siding. New Oversized Rear Deck. Private .3 Acre Corner Lot in a Cul-de-Sac. Perfect Home for Entertaining! Great East Cobb Neighborhood. Close to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants & the River!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5269 Huntingford Ct have any available units?
5269 Huntingford Ct has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5269 Huntingford Ct have?
Some of 5269 Huntingford Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 Huntingford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5269 Huntingford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 Huntingford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5269 Huntingford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5269 Huntingford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5269 Huntingford Ct offers parking.
Does 5269 Huntingford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5269 Huntingford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 Huntingford Ct have a pool?
No, 5269 Huntingford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5269 Huntingford Ct have accessible units?
No, 5269 Huntingford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 Huntingford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5269 Huntingford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5269 Huntingford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5269 Huntingford Ct has units with air conditioning.

