Last updated November 25 2019 at 10:15 PM

5251 Miranda Way

5251 Miranda Way SW · No Longer Available
Location

5251 Miranda Way SW, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this amazing 4 bed, 2 bath, 2524 sq. ft. home in Powder Springs, GA! Spacious living area with formal dinning room. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks. Huge secondary rooms. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 Miranda Way have any available units?
5251 Miranda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 5251 Miranda Way currently offering any rent specials?
5251 Miranda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 Miranda Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5251 Miranda Way is pet friendly.
Does 5251 Miranda Way offer parking?
No, 5251 Miranda Way does not offer parking.
Does 5251 Miranda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 Miranda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 Miranda Way have a pool?
No, 5251 Miranda Way does not have a pool.
Does 5251 Miranda Way have accessible units?
No, 5251 Miranda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 Miranda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5251 Miranda Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5251 Miranda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5251 Miranda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
