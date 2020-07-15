Easy access to downtown Atlanta, the Battery, SunTrust Stadium, downtown Snyrma, etc. Interior comes with updated hardwood flooring. The private yard is great for parties and gatherings. Home come unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have any available units?
What amenities does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have?
Some of 5073 Fairmont Road SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5073 Fairmont Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
5073 Fairmont Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.