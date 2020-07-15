All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

5073 Fairmont Road SE

5073 Fairmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

5073 Fairmont Road, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Easy access to downtown Atlanta, the Battery, SunTrust Stadium, downtown Snyrma, etc.
Interior comes with updated hardwood flooring. The private yard is great for parties and gatherings. Home come unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have any available units?
5073 Fairmont Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have?
Some of 5073 Fairmont Road SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5073 Fairmont Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
5073 Fairmont Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5073 Fairmont Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 5073 Fairmont Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 5073 Fairmont Road SE offers parking.
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5073 Fairmont Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have a pool?
No, 5073 Fairmont Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have accessible units?
No, 5073 Fairmont Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5073 Fairmont Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5073 Fairmont Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5073 Fairmont Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
