All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 5044 Rosemeade Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
5044 Rosemeade Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5044 Rosemeade Court

5044 Rosemeade Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5044 Rosemeade Court, Cobb County, GA 30127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5044 Rosemeade Court Powder Springs GA · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,068 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Leas

(RLNE5889531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Rosemeade Court have any available units?
5044 Rosemeade Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5044 Rosemeade Court have?
Some of 5044 Rosemeade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Rosemeade Court currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Rosemeade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Rosemeade Court pet-friendly?
No, 5044 Rosemeade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5044 Rosemeade Court offer parking?
No, 5044 Rosemeade Court does not offer parking.
Does 5044 Rosemeade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Rosemeade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Rosemeade Court have a pool?
Yes, 5044 Rosemeade Court has a pool.
Does 5044 Rosemeade Court have accessible units?
No, 5044 Rosemeade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Rosemeade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5044 Rosemeade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5044 Rosemeade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5044 Rosemeade Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5044 Rosemeade Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity