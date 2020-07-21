All apartments in Cobb County
5018 Meadow Lane
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:11 PM

5018 Meadow Lane

5018 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5018 Meadow Ln, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Desirable East Cobb location in sought after Sope Creek/Dickerson/Walton. Lovely community with updated amenities. Great roommate floor plan. New appliances in the kitchen. Inviting courtyard welcomes you home. Fresh paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Meadow Lane have any available units?
5018 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5018 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5018 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5018 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5018 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 5018 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5018 Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5018 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5018 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5018 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
