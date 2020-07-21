Desirable East Cobb location in sought after Sope Creek/Dickerson/Walton. Lovely community with updated amenities. Great roommate floor plan. New appliances in the kitchen. Inviting courtyard welcomes you home. Fresh paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5018 Meadow Lane have any available units?
5018 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 5018 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 5018 Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.