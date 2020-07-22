All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE

4993 Shallow Ridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4993 Shallow Ridge Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,724 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

(RLNE5656327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have any available units?
4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have?
Some of 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE offers parking.
Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE has a pool.
Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have accessible units?
No, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4993 Shallow Ridge Road NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW
Marietta, GA 30064
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College