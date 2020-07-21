All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4941 Muirwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4941 Muirwood Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:50 AM

4941 Muirwood Drive

4941 Muirwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4941 Muirwood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Muirwood Drive have any available units?
4941 Muirwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4941 Muirwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Muirwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Muirwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Muirwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Muirwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Muirwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4941 Muirwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Muirwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Muirwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4941 Muirwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4941 Muirwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4941 Muirwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Muirwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Muirwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Muirwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Muirwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College