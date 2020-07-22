All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4922 Harrington Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4922 Harrington Pl
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4922 Harrington Pl

4922 Harrington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4922 Harrington Place, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Harrington Pl have any available units?
4922 Harrington Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4922 Harrington Pl have?
Some of 4922 Harrington Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Harrington Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Harrington Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Harrington Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Harrington Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Harrington Pl offer parking?
No, 4922 Harrington Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4922 Harrington Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Harrington Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Harrington Pl have a pool?
No, 4922 Harrington Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Harrington Pl have accessible units?
No, 4922 Harrington Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Harrington Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Harrington Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4922 Harrington Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4922 Harrington Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College