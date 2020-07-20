All apartments in Cobb County
4912 Hawk Trl NE

4912 Hawk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4912 Hawk Trl, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 07/09/19 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home, Lassiter School - Property Id: 120512

Beautiful single family home located in outstanding school district in East Cobb. Center entrance colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Private wooded lot. Large living room with fireplace. 2-car garage. Full basement. 1800+ sq. ft. New flooring and paint throughout. Optional community swim and tennis available for approximately $350/year. Schools: Davis Elementary, Mabry Middle, Lassiter High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120512
Property Id 120512

(RLNE4961122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

