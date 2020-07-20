4912 Hawk Trl NE

Amenities

Available 07/09/19 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home, Lassiter School - Property Id: 120512



Beautiful single family home located in outstanding school district in East Cobb. Center entrance colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Private wooded lot. Large living room with fireplace. 2-car garage. Full basement. 1800+ sq. ft. New flooring and paint throughout. Optional community swim and tennis available for approximately $350/year. Schools: Davis Elementary, Mabry Middle, Lassiter High.

