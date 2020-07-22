All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4845 Caboose Lane Northwest

4845 Caboose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4845 Caboose Lane, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Great updated nature lover's dream home, featuring a natural rustic facade, and an over-sized fireside great room. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. For added appeal the kitchen cabinets are painted in a classic white color. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. On your self tour be sure to check out the HUGE deck overlooking a wooded back yard. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have any available units?
4845 Caboose Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have?
Some of 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4845 Caboose Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest offer parking?
No, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4845 Caboose Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
