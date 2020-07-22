4845 Caboose Lane Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Great updated nature lover's dream home, featuring a natural rustic facade, and an over-sized fireside great room. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. For added appeal the kitchen cabinets are painted in a classic white color. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. On your self tour be sure to check out the HUGE deck overlooking a wooded back yard. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.