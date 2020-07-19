4825 McEachern Woods Drive

4825 West Mceachern Wood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Spacious Home On Almost 1/2 Acre Lot. Master On Main, Laminate Hardwoods On Most Of Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement. Deck Overlooks Private Backyard. Rocking Chair Front Porch. New Carpet & New Paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
