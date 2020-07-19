All apartments in Cobb County
4825 McEachern Woods Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4825 West Mceachern Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4825 West Mceachern Wood Drive, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home On Almost 1/2 Acre Lot. Master On Main, Laminate Hardwoods On Most Of Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement. Deck Overlooks Private Backyard. Rocking Chair Front Porch. New Carpet & New Paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have any available units?
4825 McEachern Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have?
Some of 4825 McEachern Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 McEachern Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4825 McEachern Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 McEachern Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4825 McEachern Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4825 McEachern Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
