4771 Powers Park Court NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newer executive home in award winning Sope Creek/Dickerson/Walton school district. Close to shopping and interstate. Bright two-story family room. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master with large updated master bath on main. Loft upstairs is perfect for a play area or office/library. Huge unfinished daylight basement is great for storage. Plantation shutters throughout. Refrigerator and one-year old washer & dryer included. Cul-de-sac.