Cobb County, GA
4771 Powers Park Court NE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

4771 Powers Park Court NE

4771 Powers Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4771 Powers Park Ct, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newer executive home in award winning Sope Creek/Dickerson/Walton school district. Close to shopping and interstate. Bright two-story family room. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master with large updated master bath on main. Loft upstairs is perfect for a play area or office/library. Huge unfinished daylight basement is great for storage. Plantation shutters throughout. Refrigerator and one-year old washer & dryer included. Cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have any available units?
4771 Powers Park Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have?
Some of 4771 Powers Park Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 Powers Park Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Powers Park Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 Powers Park Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 4771 Powers Park Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 4771 Powers Park Court NE offers parking.
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4771 Powers Park Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have a pool?
No, 4771 Powers Park Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have accessible units?
No, 4771 Powers Park Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4771 Powers Park Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4771 Powers Park Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
