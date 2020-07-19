Newer executive home in award winning Sope Creek/Dickerson/Walton school district. Close to shopping and interstate. Bright two-story family room. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master with large updated master bath on main. Loft upstairs is perfect for a play area or office/library. Huge unfinished daylight basement is great for storage. Plantation shutters throughout. Refrigerator and one-year old washer & dryer included. Cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have any available units?
4771 Powers Park Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4771 Powers Park Court NE have?
Some of 4771 Powers Park Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 Powers Park Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Powers Park Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.