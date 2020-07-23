All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4574 Woodland Circle Northeast
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:50 PM

4574 Woodland Circle Northeast

4574 Woodland Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4574 Woodland Circle Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,229 sq ft home in Roswell! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. No appointment needed, self-show anytime! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have any available units?
4574 Woodland Circle Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have?
Some of 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4574 Woodland Circle Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast offer parking?
No, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4574 Woodland Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College