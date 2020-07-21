All apartments in Cobb County
4553 Ashmore Circle NE
4553 Ashmore Circle NE

4553 Ashmore Cir · No Longer Available
4553 Ashmore Cir, Cobb County, GA 30066

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
*BEAUTIFULLY STAGED* * HAMPTON RIDGE EAST COBB COUNTY *Nestled in Nature*AMAZING VALUE in sought-after TOP Lassiter High School*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING*STUNNING ENORMOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/HARDWOOD FLOORS/SITTING ROOM*KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF CABINETRY OPENS TO LOVELY FIRESIDE FAMILY ROOM & VAULTED SCREEN PORCH*FINISHED LOWER TERRACE LEVEL WITH FULL BATH! LEADS TO FIREPIT PAVER PATIO*REPLACEMENT ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT*2-STORY FOYER OPEN FLOOR PLAN*SWIM/TENNIS !

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have any available units?
4553 Ashmore Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have?
Some of 4553 Ashmore Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4553 Ashmore Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
4553 Ashmore Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4553 Ashmore Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE offers parking.
Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE has a pool.
Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4553 Ashmore Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4553 Ashmore Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
