4540 Apache Court Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Magnificent 4 bed, 3 bath, 2361 sq. ft. home Kennesaw, GA!!! Open and spacious floor plan. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal family and dining areas. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space and breakfast area. Over-sized cul-de-sac lot. Other features include enormous deck and sparkling pool!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer srvice, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.