Cobb County, GA
4540 Apache Court Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4540 Apache Court Northwest

4540 Apache Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Apache Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnificent 4 bed, 3 bath, 2361 sq. ft. home Kennesaw, GA!!! Open and spacious floor plan. Cozy living room with fireplace. Formal family and dining areas. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space and breakfast area. Over-sized cul-de-sac lot. Other features include enormous deck and sparkling pool!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer srvice, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have any available units?
4540 Apache Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have?
Some of 4540 Apache Court Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Apache Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Apache Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Apache Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Apache Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 4540 Apache Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Apache Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 4540 Apache Court Northwest has a pool.
Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4540 Apache Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Apache Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4540 Apache Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4540 Apache Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
