Cobb County, GA
4512 Rambling Road NE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:13 PM

4512 Rambling Road NE

4512 Rambling Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Rambling Rd NE, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRIVATE 3 Bedroom 2 bath single family house in a quiet neighborhood with excellent EAST COBB schools. Freshly painted with new GRANITE countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Remodeled bathrooms. FENCED in flat backyard perfect for children to play. Close to shopping and interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have any available units?
4512 Rambling Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4512 Rambling Road NE have?
Some of 4512 Rambling Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Rambling Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Rambling Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Rambling Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Rambling Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Rambling Road NE offers parking.
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 Rambling Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have a pool?
No, 4512 Rambling Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have accessible units?
No, 4512 Rambling Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Rambling Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Rambling Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
