PRIVATE 3 Bedroom 2 bath single family house in a quiet neighborhood with excellent EAST COBB schools. Freshly painted with new GRANITE countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Remodeled bathrooms. FENCED in flat backyard perfect for children to play. Close to shopping and interstate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4512 Rambling Road NE have any available units?
4512 Rambling Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4512 Rambling Road NE have?
Some of 4512 Rambling Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Rambling Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Rambling Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.