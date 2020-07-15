All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

4508 High Grove Court Northwest

4508 High Grove Court · (770) 200-7577
Location

4508 High Grove Court, Cobb County, GA 30102

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest have any available units?
4508 High Grove Court Northwest has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4508 High Grove Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4508 High Grove Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 High Grove Court Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest offer parking?
No, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest has a pool.
Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 High Grove Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 High Grove Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
