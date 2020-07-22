All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4390 Old Mabry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4390 Old Mabry Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:29 AM

4390 Old Mabry Road

4390 Old Mabry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4390 Old Mabry Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Old Mabry Road have any available units?
4390 Old Mabry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4390 Old Mabry Road currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Old Mabry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Old Mabry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4390 Old Mabry Road is pet friendly.
Does 4390 Old Mabry Road offer parking?
Yes, 4390 Old Mabry Road offers parking.
Does 4390 Old Mabry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Old Mabry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Old Mabry Road have a pool?
Yes, 4390 Old Mabry Road has a pool.
Does 4390 Old Mabry Road have accessible units?
No, 4390 Old Mabry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Old Mabry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Old Mabry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Old Mabry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Old Mabry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rockledge
2075 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College