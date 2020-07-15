All apartments in Cobb County
4382 JENKINS Drive NE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:18 PM

4382 JENKINS Drive NE

4382 Jenkins Dr NE · No Longer Available
Location

4382 Jenkins Dr NE, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in award winning Pope district! Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless Kitchenaid appliances, huge island w/ breakfast bar, & 5 hardwoods on main. Upstairs you'll find a spacious owner's suite w/ sitting room, luxurious master bath w/ freestanding soaking tub, granite vanities, & frameless shower. Master closet w/ Elfa shelving leads into laundry room in hall. 2 additional bedrooms w/ full bath on same level. 3rd level has a huge bonus room, large bedroom & full bath. Home is wired w/ smart technology throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have any available units?
4382 JENKINS Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have?
Some of 4382 JENKINS Drive NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4382 JENKINS Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4382 JENKINS Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4382 JENKINS Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE offers parking.
Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have a pool?
No, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4382 JENKINS Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4382 JENKINS Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
