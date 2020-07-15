4382 JENKINS Drive NE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in award winning Pope district! Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, farmhouse sink, stainless Kitchenaid appliances, huge island w/ breakfast bar, & 5 hardwoods on main. Upstairs you'll find a spacious owner's suite w/ sitting room, luxurious master bath w/ freestanding soaking tub, granite vanities, & frameless shower. Master closet w/ Elfa shelving leads into laundry room in hall. 2 additional bedrooms w/ full bath on same level. 3rd level has a huge bonus room, large bedroom & full bath. Home is wired w/ smart technology throughout.