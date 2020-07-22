All apartments in Cobb County
4372 Lakeside Hills Way
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4372 Lakeside Hills Way

4372 Lakeside Hills Way NE · No Longer Available
Location

4372 Lakeside Hills Way NE, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have any available units?
4372 Lakeside Hills Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have?
Some of 4372 Lakeside Hills Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4372 Lakeside Hills Way currently offering any rent specials?
4372 Lakeside Hills Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4372 Lakeside Hills Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way is pet friendly.
Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way offer parking?
No, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way does not offer parking.
Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have a pool?
No, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way does not have a pool.
Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have accessible units?
No, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4372 Lakeside Hills Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4372 Lakeside Hills Way does not have units with air conditioning.
