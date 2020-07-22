4360 Cornwallis Court NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

VACANT, CLEAN AND SANITIZED. Location Location Location! Excellent school district including Walton High. Tastefully updated home in sought after Princeton Walk subdivision. North Beautiful home offers high end appliances, custom white cabinets, Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room, fireside family room with built-ins luxurious spa bath with whirlpool tub, custom closets, updated secondary bathrooms, large bedrooms, Huge vast deck great for gatherings, Big flat back w/ irrigation system. Near the schools, shops and restaurants.