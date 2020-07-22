All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

4360 Cornwallis Court NE

4360 Cornwallis Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4360 Cornwallis Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
VACANT, CLEAN AND SANITIZED. Location Location Location! Excellent school district including Walton High. Tastefully updated home in sought after Princeton Walk subdivision. North Beautiful home offers high end appliances, custom white cabinets, Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, formal living room, fireside family room with built-ins luxurious spa bath with whirlpool tub, custom closets, updated secondary bathrooms, large bedrooms, Huge vast deck great for gatherings, Big flat back w/ irrigation system. Near the schools, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have any available units?
4360 Cornwallis Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have?
Some of 4360 Cornwallis Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Cornwallis Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Cornwallis Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Cornwallis Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE offers parking.
Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE has a pool.
Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have accessible units?
No, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Cornwallis Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Cornwallis Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
