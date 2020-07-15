All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4353 Wesley Pl

4353 Wesley Place · No Longer Available
Location

4353 Wesley Place, Cobb County, GA 30106

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Wesley Pl have any available units?
4353 Wesley Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4353 Wesley Pl have?
Some of 4353 Wesley Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353 Wesley Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Wesley Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Wesley Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4353 Wesley Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4353 Wesley Pl offer parking?
No, 4353 Wesley Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4353 Wesley Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4353 Wesley Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Wesley Pl have a pool?
No, 4353 Wesley Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Wesley Pl have accessible units?
No, 4353 Wesley Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Wesley Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4353 Wesley Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4353 Wesley Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4353 Wesley Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
