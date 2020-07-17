All apartments in Cobb County
4305 Steading Rd
4305 Steading Rd

4305 Steading Road · No Longer Available
Location

4305 Steading Road, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Steading Rd have any available units?
4305 Steading Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4305 Steading Rd have?
Some of 4305 Steading Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Steading Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Steading Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Steading Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Steading Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Steading Rd offer parking?
No, 4305 Steading Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4305 Steading Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Steading Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Steading Rd have a pool?
No, 4305 Steading Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Steading Rd have accessible units?
No, 4305 Steading Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Steading Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4305 Steading Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4305 Steading Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4305 Steading Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
