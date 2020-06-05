All apartments in Cobb County
4297 Blackland Way
4297 Blackland Way

4297 Blackland Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
4297 Blackland Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated Walton HS split level home! - Available Feb 1st! Total kitchen, breakfast & laundry renovation w/ modern touches: white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, granite, appealing back splash, undercab lighting, island, new tile flooring, formal dining/living rooms, family room, hardwood flooring/main, upstairs 3 bedrooms w/ renovated master & hall baths. Downstairs 2 large bedrooms w/rec room & full bath, new paint, welcoming front porch, level fenced back yard, top East Cobb Schools! Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4994981)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4297 Blackland Way have any available units?
4297 Blackland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4297 Blackland Way have?
Some of 4297 Blackland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4297 Blackland Way currently offering any rent specials?
4297 Blackland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4297 Blackland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4297 Blackland Way is pet friendly.
Does 4297 Blackland Way offer parking?
No, 4297 Blackland Way does not offer parking.
Does 4297 Blackland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4297 Blackland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4297 Blackland Way have a pool?
No, 4297 Blackland Way does not have a pool.
Does 4297 Blackland Way have accessible units?
No, 4297 Blackland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4297 Blackland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4297 Blackland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4297 Blackland Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4297 Blackland Way does not have units with air conditioning.
