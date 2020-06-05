4297 Blackland Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful renovated Walton HS split level home! - Available Feb 1st! Total kitchen, breakfast & laundry renovation w/ modern touches: white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, granite, appealing back splash, undercab lighting, island, new tile flooring, formal dining/living rooms, family room, hardwood flooring/main, upstairs 3 bedrooms w/ renovated master & hall baths. Downstairs 2 large bedrooms w/rec room & full bath, new paint, welcoming front porch, level fenced back yard, top East Cobb Schools! Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4994981)