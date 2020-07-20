All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4242 Clearvista Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4242 Clearvista Lane NW
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

4242 Clearvista Lane NW

4242 Clearvista Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4242 Clearvista Lane Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,031 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4796510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have any available units?
4242 Clearvista Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have?
Some of 4242 Clearvista Lane NW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Clearvista Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Clearvista Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Clearvista Lane NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW is pet friendly.
Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW offers parking.
Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW has a pool.
Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 Clearvista Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4242 Clearvista Lane NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd
Austell, GA 30106
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College