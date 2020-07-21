All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:32 PM

4241 Defoors Farm Trail

4241 Defoors Farm Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4241 Defoors Farm Trl, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2 story 3,854 sq. ft. home in Powder Springs, GA! Open entrance way with spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Huge living room with a decorative fireplace open to elegant formal dining area. Spectacular master retreat features luxurious tub and dual sinks. Beautiful secondary rooms throughout. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail have any available units?
4241 Defoors Farm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4241 Defoors Farm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Defoors Farm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Defoors Farm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail offer parking?
No, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail have a pool?
No, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail have accessible units?
No, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4241 Defoors Farm Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4241 Defoors Farm Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
