Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:18 AM

4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE

4176 Laurel Creek Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4176 Laurel Creek Ct SE, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful, total house renovation on large acreage – The Interior now features an open concept new kitchen & family room. Kitchen has granite counters, & eat-at island; Separate dining area & formal sitting area; Main level master bedroom w/new bathroom, walk-in closet; New staircase to full finished basement that features a second master bedroom w/fireplace, new bathroom w/his & hers closets; 2nd laundry rm, entertainment space, office and exercise rms. New roof, windows, doors, HVAC, furnace, HW heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have any available units?
4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have?
Some of 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE offers parking.
Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have a pool?
No, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have accessible units?
No, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE has units with air conditioning.
