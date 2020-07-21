4176 LAUREL CREEK Court SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful, total house renovation on large acreage – The Interior now features an open concept new kitchen & family room. Kitchen has granite counters, & eat-at island; Separate dining area & formal sitting area; Main level master bedroom w/new bathroom, walk-in closet; New staircase to full finished basement that features a second master bedroom w/fireplace, new bathroom w/his & hers closets; 2nd laundry rm, entertainment space, office and exercise rms. New roof, windows, doors, HVAC, furnace, HW heater.