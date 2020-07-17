All apartments in Cobb County
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:50 PM

4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW

4149 Barnes Meadow Road · (678) 570-4779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA 30082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room. Great room with couffered ceiling, wall of windows, stone fireplace and ceiling fan. Large master with private bathroom features double vanity, tiled shower, soaked tub and walk in closet. Large unfinished basement. Private fenced in backyard with great access to clubhouse, tennis, playground, Silver Comet Trail and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have any available units?
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have?
Some of 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW offers parking.
Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have a pool?
Yes, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW has a pool.
Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have accessible units?
No, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW does not have units with air conditioning.
