4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW

Amenities
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room. Great room with couffered ceiling, wall of windows, stone fireplace and ceiling fan. Large master with private bathroom features double vanity, tiled shower, soaked tub and walk in closet. Large unfinished basement. Private fenced in backyard with great access to clubhouse, tennis, playground, Silver Comet Trail and swimming pool.