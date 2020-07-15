All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4101 Springoak Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4101 Springoak Ln
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

4101 Springoak Ln

4101 Springbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4101 Springbrook Lane, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Springoak Ln have any available units?
4101 Springoak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4101 Springoak Ln have?
Some of 4101 Springoak Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Springoak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Springoak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Springoak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Springoak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Springoak Ln offer parking?
No, 4101 Springoak Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Springoak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Springoak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Springoak Ln have a pool?
No, 4101 Springoak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Springoak Ln have accessible units?
No, 4101 Springoak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Springoak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Springoak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Springoak Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Springoak Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College