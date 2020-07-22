4031 River Ridge Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TOP schools in the state & breathtaking views of Sope Creek!! Amazing upgraded Chef's Kitchen w/immense granite island/breakfast bar, Wolf/SubZero/Bosch appliances, wine cooler, add'l prep sink/kitchenette, central vac system. Master Bath has a freestanding custom tub, heated floor, heated towel rack & huge shower with natural stone/travertine. Finished terrace level with oversized deck leading to heated saltwater pool with new pebble finish. Home includes Lawn Maint, Pool cleaning, Pest control, Wildlife control, Twice yearly A/C and Heating tune up. Home occupied thru July 31.