All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4031 River Ridge Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4031 River Ridge Chase
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

4031 River Ridge Chase

4031 River Ridge Chase Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4031 River Ridge Chase Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TOP schools in the state & breathtaking views of Sope Creek!! Amazing upgraded Chef's Kitchen w/immense granite island/breakfast bar, Wolf/SubZero/Bosch appliances, wine cooler, add'l prep sink/kitchenette, central vac system. Master Bath has a freestanding custom tub, heated floor, heated towel rack & huge shower with natural stone/travertine. Finished terrace level with oversized deck leading to heated saltwater pool with new pebble finish. Home includes Lawn Maint, Pool cleaning, Pest control, Wildlife control, Twice yearly A/C and Heating tune up. Home occupied thru July 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 River Ridge Chase have any available units?
4031 River Ridge Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4031 River Ridge Chase have?
Some of 4031 River Ridge Chase's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 River Ridge Chase currently offering any rent specials?
4031 River Ridge Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 River Ridge Chase pet-friendly?
No, 4031 River Ridge Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4031 River Ridge Chase offer parking?
Yes, 4031 River Ridge Chase offers parking.
Does 4031 River Ridge Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 River Ridge Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 River Ridge Chase have a pool?
Yes, 4031 River Ridge Chase has a pool.
Does 4031 River Ridge Chase have accessible units?
No, 4031 River Ridge Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 River Ridge Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 River Ridge Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 River Ridge Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4031 River Ridge Chase has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College