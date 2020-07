Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

FRESH new paint throughout. Beautiful townhome, private backyard, close to so much - Town Center Mall, Kennesaw State, 75, 575. Open concept on main floor, great for entertaining! Roomate Floorplan – each has it’s own spacious bathroom. Laundry convenient to both. Step onto the private patio for relaxing days. Come take a look!