Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3978 Courson Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

3978 Courson Street

3978 Courson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3978 Courson Street Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Executive Home on Cul-De-Sac Lot* Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Level* 2 Story Foyer*Wonderful Chef's Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, including Double Ovens, Refrigerator, Microwave and Huge Island* Open Floor Plan* Home Office or Formal Living Room on Main Level w/ French Doors* Security System* Owner's Suite has Trey Ceiling, Tile Glass Shower, Double Vanities, Whirlpool Tub and Oversized Walk In Closet* 2 Guest Bedrooms have Jack and Jill Bath adnd 3rd Bedroom has Separate Full Bath*Great Level Backyard* 3 Car Garage* Swim/Tennis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Courson Street have any available units?
3978 Courson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3978 Courson Street have?
Some of 3978 Courson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Courson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Courson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Courson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3978 Courson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3978 Courson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3978 Courson Street offers parking.
Does 3978 Courson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3978 Courson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Courson Street have a pool?
Yes, 3978 Courson Street has a pool.
Does 3978 Courson Street have accessible units?
No, 3978 Courson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Courson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Courson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3978 Courson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3978 Courson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
