3978 Courson Street

Amenities
Beautiful Executive Home on Cul-De-Sac Lot* Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Level* 2 Story Foyer*Wonderful Chef's Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, including Double Ovens, Refrigerator, Microwave and Huge Island* Open Floor Plan* Home Office or Formal Living Room on Main Level w/ French Doors* Security System* Owner's Suite has Trey Ceiling, Tile Glass Shower, Double Vanities, Whirlpool Tub and Oversized Walk In Closet* 2 Guest Bedrooms have Jack and Jill Bath adnd 3rd Bedroom has Separate Full Bath*Great Level Backyard* 3 Car Garage* Swim/Tennis