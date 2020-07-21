3978 Courson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Executive Home on Cul-De-Sac Lot* Hardwood Flooring throughout Main Level* 2 Story Foyer*Wonderful Chef's Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, including Double Ovens, Refrigerator, Microwave and Huge Island* Open Floor Plan* Home Office or Formal Living Room on Main Level w/ French Doors* Security System* Owner's Suite has Trey Ceiling, Tile Glass Shower, Double Vanities, Whirlpool Tub and Oversized Walk In Closet* 2 Guest Bedrooms have Jack and Jill Bath adnd 3rd Bedroom has Separate Full Bath*Great Level Backyard* 3 Car Garage* Swim/Tennis