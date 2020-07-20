Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3935 Nemours Trail NW
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3935 Nemours Trail NW
3935 Nemours Trl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3935 Nemours Trl, Cobb County, GA 30152
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Executive Home. Master on Main. Easy Living on One Level with Additional Bedroom/Bath Up and Full Unfinished Basement. Storage Space Galore!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have any available units?
3935 Nemours Trail NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have?
Some of 3935 Nemours Trail NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3935 Nemours Trail NW currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Nemours Trail NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Nemours Trail NW pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Nemours Trail NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Nemours Trail NW offers parking.
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Nemours Trail NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have a pool?
No, 3935 Nemours Trail NW does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have accessible units?
No, 3935 Nemours Trail NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Nemours Trail NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3935 Nemours Trail NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3935 Nemours Trail NW does not have units with air conditioning.
