All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like
3910 Hadley Farm Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3910 Hadley Farm Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

3910 Hadley Farm Drive

3910 Hadley Farm Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3910 Hadley Farm Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive have any available units?
3910 Hadley Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3910 Hadley Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Hadley Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Hadley Farm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive has a pool.
Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 Hadley Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 Hadley Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GADouglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityChattahoochee Technical College