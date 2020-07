Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Stunning private 3 bedrooms, 1 1/5 Bath for immediate occupancy!! Room to spread out with 3 beautiful bedrooms, totally renovated with all new appliances and hardwood floors. A must see !!! One story brick ranch on a corner lot off of Hicks Road. Spacious, enclosed back yard. Call Bk at 404.609.0152 for an appointment to view your next home before it becomes someone else’s !!!