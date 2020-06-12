All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

3865 Westmoreland Dr

3865 Westmoreland Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Westmoreland Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. For your self viewing please register online at www. Rently.com There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet –See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have any available units?
3865 Westmoreland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have?
Some of 3865 Westmoreland Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 Westmoreland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Westmoreland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Westmoreland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 Westmoreland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3865 Westmoreland Dr offers parking.
Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Westmoreland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have a pool?
No, 3865 Westmoreland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have accessible units?
No, 3865 Westmoreland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 Westmoreland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 Westmoreland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 Westmoreland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
