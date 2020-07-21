All apartments in Cobb County
3848 Nowlin Rd
3848 Nowlin Rd

3848 Nowlin Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Nowlin Rd NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 Nowlin Rd have any available units?
3848 Nowlin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3848 Nowlin Rd have?
Some of 3848 Nowlin Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 Nowlin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3848 Nowlin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 Nowlin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 Nowlin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3848 Nowlin Rd offer parking?
No, 3848 Nowlin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3848 Nowlin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 Nowlin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 Nowlin Rd have a pool?
No, 3848 Nowlin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3848 Nowlin Rd have accessible units?
No, 3848 Nowlin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 Nowlin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 Nowlin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3848 Nowlin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3848 Nowlin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
