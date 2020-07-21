Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 384 Ethridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
384 Ethridge Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
384 Ethridge Dr
384 Ethridge Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
384 Ethridge Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
-
(RLNE2088751)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 384 Ethridge Dr have any available units?
384 Ethridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
Is 384 Ethridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
384 Ethridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Ethridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 384 Ethridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 384 Ethridge Dr offer parking?
No, 384 Ethridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 384 Ethridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Ethridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Ethridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 384 Ethridge Dr has a pool.
Does 384 Ethridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 384 Ethridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Ethridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Ethridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Ethridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Ethridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
