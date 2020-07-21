All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3781 Hickory Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3781 Hickory Ridge Court
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

3781 Hickory Ridge Court

3781 Hickory Ridge Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3781 Hickory Ridge Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome home to this awesome 5-bedroom lease in the desirable Heritage Farms Community of East Cobb. This spacious Ranch offers an open floor plan with the Master and two guest bedrooms on the main level, a great room with exposed brick fireplace, expansive kitchen, separate dining room and screened porch. There’s plenty of room to spread out in the full finished basement with bar area, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, tennis and a lake for fishing. Landscaping included in rent. Tenants may choose a one- or two-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have any available units?
3781 Hickory Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have?
Some of 3781 Hickory Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 Hickory Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3781 Hickory Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 Hickory Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3781 Hickory Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3781 Hickory Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Gateway
720 Franklin Gateway SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College