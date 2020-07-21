3781 Hickory Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Welcome home to this awesome 5-bedroom lease in the desirable Heritage Farms Community of East Cobb. This spacious Ranch offers an open floor plan with the Master and two guest bedrooms on the main level, a great room with exposed brick fireplace, expansive kitchen, separate dining room and screened porch. There’s plenty of room to spread out in the full finished basement with bar area, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, tennis and a lake for fishing. Landscaping included in rent. Tenants may choose a one- or two-year lease.