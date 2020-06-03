Rent Calculator
All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3771 Manor House Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3771 Manor House Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 10:10 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3771 Manor House Drive
3771 Manor House Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3771 Manor House Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30062
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great renovated house. Open concept with new kitchen and new roof. Est Cobb district schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3771 Manor House Drive have any available units?
3771 Manor House Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
What amenities does 3771 Manor House Drive have?
Some of 3771 Manor House Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3771 Manor House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3771 Manor House Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 Manor House Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3771 Manor House Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3771 Manor House Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3771 Manor House Drive offers parking.
Does 3771 Manor House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3771 Manor House Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 Manor House Drive have a pool?
No, 3771 Manor House Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3771 Manor House Drive have accessible units?
No, 3771 Manor House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 Manor House Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3771 Manor House Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 Manor House Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 Manor House Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
