Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3771 Greenview Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3771 Greenview Drive
3771 Greenview Drive Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3771 Greenview Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WILLING TO DO A SHORTER TERM LEASE! Well maintained traditional with hardwood floors throughout on cul de sac
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have any available units?
3771 Greenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cobb County, GA
.
Is 3771 Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3771 Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cobb County
.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive offer parking?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have a pool?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
