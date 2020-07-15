All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3771 Greenview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3771 Greenview Drive
Last updated January 2 2020 at 5:19 AM

3771 Greenview Drive

3771 Greenview Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3771 Greenview Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
WILLING TO DO A SHORTER TERM LEASE! Well maintained traditional with hardwood floors throughout on cul de sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 Greenview Drive have any available units?
3771 Greenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 3771 Greenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3771 Greenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 Greenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive offer parking?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have a pool?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3771 Greenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3771 Greenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest
Marietta, GA 30066
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College