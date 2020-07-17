3757 Allegretto Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Description: 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath Luxury TownHome for Rent

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $2,799/month

Subject: Brand New Luxurious TownHome for Rent in the Vinings (Unfurnished).



This 3 level beautiful contemporary townhome features a 3bd/3.5ba with such a creative design. Modern hardwood floors and a conveniently placed guest room with a full bath included. Up the stairs to a gourmet kitchen with stunning designer finishes and high-end appliances. On one end of this long kitchen is a family room, a cove to instill a calm and serene getaway with the deck inviting you in. On the other end of the kitchen is the dining room with an avant garde lighting piece. You have to see this! Each bath features its beautifully simple and modern designer touches. It also features a private garage. Simple luxury!



***Call to prequalify***



School District (17) near the property

Elementary School: Teasley

Middle School: Campbell

High School: Campbell



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent

(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Deposit: $350 non-refundable

Previous landlord references are a big plus.

The tenant must go through the application process!

1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)

Background/Eviction check applies.

There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:



Lease Term: $2,799 - 12 months and 24 months with renewing options.



Call or Text Ruth to be placed on a viewing schedule - 404.519.7311

Office Line - 678.439.6013



Apply at www.luvanex.com



