Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

3757 Allegretto Cir

3757 Allegretto Cir · (678) 439-6013
Location

3757 Allegretto Cir, Cobb County, GA 30339

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Reverie on Cumberland · Avail. now

$2,799

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1828 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Description: 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bath Luxury TownHome for Rent
City: Atlanta, Georgia
Price: $2,799/month
Subject: Brand New Luxurious TownHome for Rent in the Vinings (Unfurnished).

This 3 level beautiful contemporary townhome features a 3bd/3.5ba with such a creative design. Modern hardwood floors and a conveniently placed guest room with a full bath included. Up the stairs to a gourmet kitchen with stunning designer finishes and high-end appliances. On one end of this long kitchen is a family room, a cove to instill a calm and serene getaway with the deck inviting you in. On the other end of the kitchen is the dining room with an avant garde lighting piece. You have to see this! Each bath features its beautifully simple and modern designer touches. It also features a private garage. Simple luxury!

***Call to prequalify***

School District (17) near the property
Elementary School: Teasley
Middle School: Campbell
High School: Campbell

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent
(depending on credit - refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Deposit: $350 non-refundable
Previous landlord references are a big plus.
The tenant must go through the application process!
1 form of ID (e.g. Drivers License, Passport, State ID)
Background/Eviction check applies.
There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult Lease period:

Lease Term: $2,799 - 12 months and 24 months with renewing options.

Call or Text Ruth to be placed on a viewing schedule - 404.519.7311
Office Line - 678.439.6013

Apply at www.luvanex.com

(RLNE5816070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Allegretto Cir have any available units?
3757 Allegretto Cir has 2 units available starting at $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 3757 Allegretto Cir have?
Some of 3757 Allegretto Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Allegretto Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Allegretto Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Allegretto Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3757 Allegretto Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3757 Allegretto Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Allegretto Cir offers parking.
Does 3757 Allegretto Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3757 Allegretto Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Allegretto Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3757 Allegretto Cir has a pool.
Does 3757 Allegretto Cir have accessible units?
No, 3757 Allegretto Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Allegretto Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Allegretto Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3757 Allegretto Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3757 Allegretto Cir has units with air conditioning.
