All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3701 Frey Lake Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3701 Frey Lake Road NW
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

3701 Frey Lake Road NW

3701 Frey Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3701 Frey Lake Road, Cobb County, GA 30144
Pinetree Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home features 2 living/dining areas, 2 full size kitchens. 2 full baths and 5 bedrooms. You have one kitchen, living, dining, 1 full bath and 2 bedrooms on the lower levels. On the mail level you have a large kitchen with bright open living/dining room & a full bath. Up a short set of steps you will find the additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. All bedrooms are large in size and have plenty of natural light. Both living areas feature stone fireplaces and new carpeting throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have any available units?
3701 Frey Lake Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have?
Some of 3701 Frey Lake Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Frey Lake Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Frey Lake Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Frey Lake Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW offers parking.
Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have a pool?
No, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have accessible units?
No, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Frey Lake Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Frey Lake Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College