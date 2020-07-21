3701 Frey Lake Road NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home features 2 living/dining areas, 2 full size kitchens. 2 full baths and 5 bedrooms. You have one kitchen, living, dining, 1 full bath and 2 bedrooms on the lower levels. On the mail level you have a large kitchen with bright open living/dining room & a full bath. Up a short set of steps you will find the additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. All bedrooms are large in size and have plenty of natural light. Both living areas feature stone fireplaces and new carpeting throughout the home.