3645 Elmendorf Cove NW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Huge and beautiful home in elegant and sought after neighborhood with great amenities and awesome school district! White kitchen cabinets and shiny granite countertops. Easy maintenance hardwood floors throughout main level. Lots of natural light through cathedral style windows. Wonderful floor-to-ceiling fireplace mantel in living room. Large fenced and private back yard.