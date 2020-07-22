Huge and beautiful home in elegant and sought after neighborhood with great amenities and awesome school district! White kitchen cabinets and shiny granite countertops. Easy maintenance hardwood floors throughout main level. Lots of natural light through cathedral style windows. Wonderful floor-to-ceiling fireplace mantel in living room. Large fenced and private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have any available units?
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have?
Some of 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW is not currently offering any rent specials.