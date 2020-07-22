All apartments in Cobb County
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW

3645 Elmendorf Cove NW · No Longer Available
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA 30144

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Huge and beautiful home in elegant and sought after neighborhood with great amenities and awesome school district! White kitchen cabinets and shiny granite countertops. Easy maintenance hardwood floors throughout main level. Lots of natural light through cathedral style windows. Wonderful floor-to-ceiling fireplace mantel in living room. Large fenced and private back yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have any available units?
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have?
Some of 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW pet-friendly?
No, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW offer parking?
No, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have a pool?
No, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have accessible units?
No, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Elmendorf Cove NW does not have units with air conditioning.
