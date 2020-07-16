All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3638 Memorial Parkway NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

3638 Memorial Parkway NW

3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3638 Memorial Parkway NW Kennesaw GA · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,564 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5824302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have any available units?
3638 Memorial Parkway NW has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have?
Some of 3638 Memorial Parkway NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Memorial Parkway NW currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Memorial Parkway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Memorial Parkway NW pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW offer parking?
No, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW does not offer parking.
Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have a pool?
Yes, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW has a pool.
Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have accessible units?
No, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3638 Memorial Parkway NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3638 Memorial Parkway NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3638 Memorial Parkway NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30152
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity