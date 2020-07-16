All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:56 AM

3606 Robinson Road NE

3606 Robinson Road Northeast · (770) 973-5757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3606 Robinson Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Indian Hills! Beautiful updated home! Walton, Dodgen, & Eastside. Enjoy the pool! Quality oak floors throughout main floor, steps, & upstairs hall! Gorgeous kitchen-granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless-steel refrigerator, electric stove, wood cabinets,& nice bar! Pretty sunrm. off of eat-in area of kitchen. Spacious family room with bay window & brick F.P. Huge liv. room & large separate dining rm. 4 roomy B.R.'s with plush carpet & ample closets and ceiling fans. Renovated baths! Well-landscaped private fenced back yd! Nice patio. Use water purification system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3606 Robinson Road NE have any available units?
3606 Robinson Road NE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3606 Robinson Road NE have?
Some of 3606 Robinson Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3606 Robinson Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
3606 Robinson Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3606 Robinson Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 3606 Robinson Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3606 Robinson Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 3606 Robinson Road NE offers parking.
Does 3606 Robinson Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3606 Robinson Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3606 Robinson Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 3606 Robinson Road NE has a pool.
Does 3606 Robinson Road NE have accessible units?
No, 3606 Robinson Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3606 Robinson Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3606 Robinson Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3606 Robinson Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3606 Robinson Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
