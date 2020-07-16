3606 Robinson Road NE

Amenities
Indian Hills! Beautiful updated home! Walton, Dodgen, & Eastside. Enjoy the pool! Quality oak floors throughout main floor, steps, & upstairs hall! Gorgeous kitchen-granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless-steel refrigerator, electric stove, wood cabinets,& nice bar! Pretty sunrm. off of eat-in area of kitchen. Spacious family room with bay window & brick F.P. Huge liv. room & large separate dining rm. 4 roomy B.R.'s with plush carpet & ample closets and ceiling fans. Renovated baths! Well-landscaped private fenced back yd! Nice patio. Use water purification system.